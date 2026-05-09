Bangladesh 380-7 at lunch on 2nd day of 1st test against Pakistan

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas bowled in a disciplined manner to reduce Bangladesh to 380-7 at lunch Saturday on Day 2 of the first of two cricket tests.

On Friday, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto’s century put Bangladesh in a strong position on the opening day. Shanto made 101 off 130 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes, to steer Bangladesh to 301-4 at stumps.

Abbas took all three wickets Saturday which fell in the first session to finish with 4-73 from 31 overs. Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim battled lonely amid Abbas’ good work to keep the Bangladesh runs flowing.

Mushfiqur guided Shaheen Shah Afridi for a single to raise his 29th 50 off 114 balls in the third over of the day. In doing so, he reached 50-plus runs for the 42nd time, the highest for Bangladesh and moving past Tamim Iqbal’s 41.

He and Litton Das appeared set to take Bangladesh into a strong position before Abbas produced a beauty to dismiss the latter for 33, ending 62-run third-wicket stand.

Abbas then sent back Mehidy Hasan Miraz (10) and Taijul Islam (17) in quick succession.

Mushfiqur was unbeaten on 71 after hitting eight boundaries from 176 balls going into lunch, while Ebadot Hossain was yet to score.

Both teams had been out of test action for more than five months.

Last October, Pakistan and South Africa drew a two-test series 1-1. Pakistan ended South Africa’s 10-match winning streak with a 93-run victory in the first test while South Africa won the second test by eight wickets.

Bangladesh beat Ireland 2-0 in a two-test home series in November.

The second test begins on May 16 in Sylhet in eastern Bangladesh.

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AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket