Magnier wins another nail-biting sprint at the Giro d’Italia as Silva stays in pink

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Paul Magnier won a bunch sprint to make it two wins out of three at this year’s Giro d’Italia, while Uruguayan cyclist Guillermo Silva remained in the overall lead on Sunday as the race prepares to return to Italy.

Magnier edged out Jonathan Milan by half a wheel, with Dyland Groenewegen millimeters behind in third. So close was the finish that Magnier initially raised his hand in celebration then immediately put it down and seemed uncertain as to whether he had actually won.

The French cyclist also claimed victory in Friday’s opening stage.

“I dreamed about it and it was the goal to go for the stage again and the team did an amazing job again,” said Magnier, who rides for Soudal Quick-Step. “And then I was not really sure to win the stage, to be honest. I celebrate and then I say ‘oh, I’m not sure’ but in the end I won, so I’m really happy.

“Now I have to say that I feel really good and I can be with the best sprinters in the world, so I will try to enjoy this moment and keep going like this with the team.”

Sunday’s third stage was a 175-kilometer route from Plovdiv — one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in Europe — to the Bulgarian capital of Sofia.

Diego Pablo Sevilla, Alessandro Tonelli and Manuele Tarozzi attacked from the start and it appeared as if the three-man breakaway was going to contest the finish, but they were mopped up with the line in sight.

It was the third and final stage in Bulgaria before Monday’s rest day as the Giro moves to Italy. Tuesday’s fourth stage is a 138-kilometer route from Catanzaro, in the foot of Italy, to Cosenza.

Silva, who on Saturday became the first Uruguayan to win a Giro stage and lead the race, will wear the maglia rosa.

The 24-year-old Silva, who rides for XDS Astana, is four seconds ahead of German rider Florian Stork and Italian climbing specialist Giulio Ciccone.

“The team is extremely supportive and wanted me to keep this jersey going into the rest day. So we’re going to enjoy it,” Silva said.

“Today was just unbelievable. Every moment, people were looking at me and I still can’t quite believe it. We’ll try to hold onto it (the leader’s jersey) for as long as possible and it’s very nice to carry it to Italy.”

The 109th men’s Giro ends on May 31 in Rome.

The women’s Giro runs from May 30-June 7 with Italian rider Elisa Longo Borghini as the defending champion.

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AP cycling: https://apnews.com/hub/cycling