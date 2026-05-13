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Netanyahu’s office says he visited UAE secretly during the Iran war

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By AP News
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JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Wednesday that he secretly visited the United Arab Emirates during the Iran war.

Netanyahu met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the visit, the Israeli leader’s office said. It added that the visit “resulted in a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.”

The announcement comes just a day after U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee revealed that Israel had sent Iron Dome air-defense weapons to UAE along with personnel to operate them.

The UAE has not commented on the reported visit by the Israeli leader.

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