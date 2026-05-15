Nuevo León courts South Korean World Cup fans as ‘Pes-korea’ buzzes near Monterrey

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — In a bold new advertising campaign, the government in the Mexican state of Nuevo León is extending a spirited invitation to South Korea fans: Come home to Monterrey for the World Cup.

For many, such a trip won’t just be a sports junket; it will be a family reunion.

The ties between the two distant lands are etched into the very skyline of the region. In the bustling municipalities of Apodaca and Pesquería, which hug the borders of Monterrey, South Korean industry has become the heartbeat of the local economy.

The transformation began in 2006 when LG Electronics established its appliance stronghold in Apodaca, planting the first seeds of a cross-continental partnership. A decade later, the stakes were raised when KIA Motors arrived in Pesquería.

The impact on Pesquería was nothing short of miraculous. Once a quiet, sun-baked agricultural town where life moved at the pace of a harvest, the arrival of the massive automotive plant transformed it almost overnight into a high-tech global industrial hub. This metamorphosis earned the area the affectionate nickname “Pes-korea.”

Estimating the number of South Koreans currently living near Monterrey is complicated. Citizens of that country don’t need visas, and the number fluctuates. The honorary consul of South Korea in Monterrey, Gregorio Canales, estimates there are about 5,000.

“South Korea is the second largest investor in Nuevo León, larger than Canada and only surpassed by the United States. For Monterrey, the Korean manufacturing sector is very important,” Canales told the Associated Press.

With many South Koreans working in Pesqueria, Apodaca and Monterrey, the landscape has changed to accommodate the new residents. Big supermarket chains like Soriana, a Mexican version of Walmart, has signs in both Spanish and Korean, there are authentic K-BBQ restaurants, Korean grocery stores and more.

“Monterrey has traditionally had little immigration from other countries, which is why you see so many Koreans,” Canales said. “I know of many Korean restaurants, temples and a very important church, Our Lady of Fatima, where they hold Mass in Korean once a week. They feel comfortable and happy here.”

The arrival of the Koreans motivated local entrepreneurs to try to take advantage of that market, including some small businesses like Mario Alberto Cantú, who owns a tire repair shop in downtown Pesquería with signs in Spanish and Korean. ,He estimates that nearly half his costumers are Koreans.

“When I started the business, I decided to incorporate part of their language, putting up the sign “Tire Sales” so they would feel included and know that there is a service for them and provide a business they could understand in their language,” Cantú said. “At first, we were all surprised and felt uncomfortable, but we need to adapt to them because they are already here.”

The local South Koreans have also adapted over the years, and some have learned even Mexican slang.

“Now they speak a lot of Spanish, a lot of Mexican slang, they know how to swear, it’s surprising that many of them speak Spanish without any problem,” Cantú said.

Estimating the number of Koreans in Monterrey is also difficult because many stay after finishing their factory jobs.

“There are many cases of people who got married and stayed; the Mexican lifestyle suits them well. I’ve met many of them who retire from their formal jobs and come to live in Monterrey. They prefer to continue living here rather than return to Korea.” added Canales.

The World Cup connection

The government’s campaign to invite South Korea fans is a masterstroke of timing. There is a deep-seated “football debt” between the two nations that residents haven’t forgotten.

During the 2018 World Cup, South Korea defeated Germany, which allowed Mexico to advance to the knockout stage. In Monterrey, fans famously marched to the South Korean consulate to celebrate, chanting “Coreano, hermano, ya eres mexicano (Korean brother, you are now Mexican)!”

In addition, the Cuauhtémoc brewery, which is based in Monterrey, sent hundreds of boxes to the KIA plant to say thank you.

“We had a beer truck out here, and that was a very, very thoughtful gesture, something you don’t see often,” said Rafael Medrano, the head of Human Resources at KIA. “I had never experienced anything like that before, and I think it was something that surprised everyone who was here at that moment, and we were left with an experience we can share with great joy.”

What will happen at the World Cup?

The arrival of the World Cup in Monterrey will not go unnoticed at the KIA factory. Although only 15% of the 2,500 employees are South Korean citizens, the company plans to hold several activities for match days, especially when South Korea faces South Africa on June 24. Since KIA is an official World Cup sponsor, the human resources department will distribute tickets to employees for matches not only in Mexico but also for the semifinals and the final.

“People are very excited. I see a lot of enthusiasm for the World Cup. We had the opportunity to acquire some tickets so we could also give our colleagues access to important matches,” added the 43 year-old Medrano.

In addition to the match in Monterrey, the South Koreans will have their other two first-round matches in Guadalajara, another Mexican host site in the World Cup, where they will face Mexico and Czechia.

“The Koreans are very, very excited to see their team play here. I don’t know if the enthusiasm of us Mexicans is also contagious with the other culture that interacts in this plant,” Medrano said.

According to the tourism minister in Nuevo Leon, Maricarmen Martinez, over 112,000 South Korean visitors traveled to Mexico in 2025 and they are expecting that number to grow with the World Cup.

The office announced a “Korea Week” in Monterrey during June to accommodate the expected influx and when South Korea plays South Africa in Monterrey, the atmosphere will likely feel like a “home game” for the Taeguk Warriors. The Monterrey stadium won’t just be filled with visitors, but with thousands of local residents who call both Seoul and Monterrey home.

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AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press