Pakistan trails England by 136 runs in third cricket test after Masood and Awais hit half centuries

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Pakistan had its most productive batting session of the tour of England but still trailed by 136 runs on Day 3 of the third and final cricket test Friday.

The left-handed pair of Shan Masood and young opener Azan Awais put the off-field chaos behind and struck half centuries as Pakistan progressed to 184-3 at lunch, losing the sole wicket of Awais for a well composed 59 off 84 balls that featured 10 fours.

Masood had two lucky escapes against Josh Tongue before he reached his half century and was unbeaten on 83, while captain Babar Azam started off confidently to reach 26 with five boundaries at the break.

Masood and Awais soaked up the pressure of Ollie Robinson (2-22) and Jofra Archer (0-47) after Pakistan resumed on 52-2 on another gloomy day at Edgbaston with 268 runs still needed to avoid an innings defeat.

England made a strong 453 after Pakistan got bundled out for 133 in two sessions on Day 1 and then Robinson claimed two wickets before Pakistan had scored its first run in the second innings.

That brought Masood and Awais together and the left-handed pair grew in confidence against Gus Atkinson and an erring Tongue, who was punished for boundaries whenever there was width on offer. Tongue, who has given away 60 runs in his nine overs, was unlucky not to have Masood twice before the former Pakistan captain completed his half century off 81 balls.

Masood edged Tongue to the vacant third slip just a ball after Ben Duckett was removed from the same fielding position and then substitute Theo Wylie dropped a regulation catch at point as the ball burst through his hands to the boundary.

The introduction of Lawrence broke Pakistan’s best partnership of the series when Awais feathered a leg side catch to Jordan Cox behind the wickets which ended 125 runs with Masood.

Captain Joe Root was quick to signal the review from the leg slip after Awais was adjudged not out by the onfield umpire and TV replays suggested a spike before Cox grabbed a good reflex catch.

But Babar and Masood continued to score at a brisk pace and the pair added 59 runs in less than an hour as Pakistan closed in on its first score of 200-plus in the series.

England has already sealed the three-match series with two big victories at Leeds and Lord’s before Pakistan pushed the panic button and summoned back seven players and replaced head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed with white-ball coach Mike Hesson and also brought in Ashley Noffke as bowling coach in place of Umar Gul.

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