Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
66.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Christian Ramírez scores a goal in each half to give Austin a 2-1 victory over the Whitecaps

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
MLS Austin Whitecaps Soccer

MLS Austin Whitecaps Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Christian Ramírez scored a goal in each half to give Austin FC a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

Austin (7-10-8) remains one point below the playoff bar.

Vancouver (14-6-4) sits atop the Western Conference standings with 46 points.

The goals by Ramírez in the 28th and 60th minutes were Austin’s only two on-targets shots of the game, compared to Vancouver’s six on target. Ramirez hammered a right-footed shot into the bottom of the net for a 1-0 lead. Then he blasted a shot into the top of the net in the second half.

Brian White levelled the score at 1-1 in the 49th with his 15th MLS goal this season. White beat his defender to the ball, drove into Austin territory and sent a low, rolling shot in past Brad Stuver.

Austin defender Guilherme Biro was sent off with his second yellow card in the 90th.

Vancouver was without midfielder Thomas Müller due to a thigh injury suffered in a 3-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday.

Up next

Austin: At Dallas on Saturday.

Vancouver: At Montreal on Wednesday.

___

See AP’s full soccer coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.