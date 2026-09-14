Christian Ramírez scores a goal in each half to give Austin a 2-1 victory over the Whitecaps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Christian Ramírez scored a goal in each half to give Austin FC a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

Austin (7-10-8) remains one point below the playoff bar.

Vancouver (14-6-4) sits atop the Western Conference standings with 46 points.

The goals by Ramírez in the 28th and 60th minutes were Austin’s only two on-targets shots of the game, compared to Vancouver’s six on target. Ramirez hammered a right-footed shot into the bottom of the net for a 1-0 lead. Then he blasted a shot into the top of the net in the second half.

Brian White levelled the score at 1-1 in the 49th with his 15th MLS goal this season. White beat his defender to the ball, drove into Austin territory and sent a low, rolling shot in past Brad Stuver.

Austin defender Guilherme Biro was sent off with his second yellow card in the 90th.

Vancouver was without midfielder Thomas Müller due to a thigh injury suffered in a 3-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday.

Up next

Austin: At Dallas on Saturday.

Vancouver: At Montreal on Wednesday.

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