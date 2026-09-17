Serbia’s President Vucic inaugurates assembly factory for Israel-made drones

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said Thursday he has inaugurated an assembly factory for Israel-made drones in the Balkan country to boost its military.

Vucic announced in April that Serbia would produce the combat drones with Israel. Regional BIRN news service reported in the same month that Serbia’s Yugoimport SDPR state arms producer would open a drone plant with Elbit Systems.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Vucic said the new factory will employ about 100 people and produce “the most modern equipment” for the Serbian military and the armed forces of some other countries.

No other details about the factory were revealed. Vucic said in his post that he could not invite the press due to the “confidentiality of the production process.”

“Our plans are huge,” Vucic wrote. “We believe that we will open with our Israeli partners at least three more factories throughout Serbia.”

Videos posted on Instagram showed the populist president visiting the factory and inspecting and briefly operating a drone.

“Now you can see how the drone is used and how it works,” Vucic said. “They go through the windows and chase the opponent, they are incredibly efficient.”

“I am very happy that we have reached this level of development,” he said, adding that warheads will be produced in Serbia’s Krusik weapons factory.

Vucic is also seen in the video listening to a Serbian employee explaining the drone to Vucic, who responded “it looks even more complicated than I expected.”

Serbia’s populist leader is facing a high-stakes, early parliamentary election on Oct. 25 that will test his tight rule following nearly two years of anti-government protests.

Serbia ordered 12 French-made Rafale jets in 2024 in a bid to modernize its fleet as Vucic’s government has sought to strengthen its military. Belgrade also has acquired military equipment from China and Russia, maintaining close ties to those two countries despite formally seeking membership in the European Union.