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England completes series sweep over Sri Lanka in T20 cricket and back as No. 1 in the world

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By AP News

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England reclaimed top spot in the T20 cricket world ranking by thrashing Sri Lanka by eight wickets to complete a 3-0 series sweep in Manchester on Saturday.

After easy wins in Southampton and Cardiff, England made it a hat trick of victories inside five days.

The Sri Lankans were bowled out for just 124 — their lowest total in the series — and England raced to the target in 9.4 overs, with 62 balls to spare, thanks to Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 62 from 32 balls in a stand of 85 with captain Harry Brook (33).

England now boasts a record of 23 wins from its last 26 games in the shortest international format and has moved back ahead of India in the T20 ranking. The nations have traded the No. 1 position three times in the past two months.

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See AP’s full cricket coverage here

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