Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to field against Pakistan in opening game of tri-series

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in the opening ODI of tri-series on Sunday.

The tournament, also featuring England, is part of teams’ build-up for next year’s World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Pakistan awarded an ODI debut to 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig, who has scored 501 runs in 15 List A games.

Captain Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf and Salman Ali Agha return to ODIs after being left out of preceding T20 series against Sri Lanka which Pakistan won 2-1 at the same Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The focus will be on Pakistan’s premier batter Babar, who has scored just one ODI century since August 2023 when he made 102 not out against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi last year.

Sri Lanka, which was beaten 2-1 by England in the last ODI series, have recalled Avishka Fernando and Dasun Shanaka for the ODIs as they look for right combination.

The visitors, already without injured Wanindu Hasaranga for the tri-series, left out Maheesh Theekshana and preferred leg-break bowler Sachindu Colombage as the only specialist spinner in the playing XI.

Rawalpindi will host three games before the tournament moves to Lahore, which also hosts the final on Oct. 31.

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Lineups:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saad Baig, 5 Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (captain), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Sachindu Colombage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

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