A projectile strikes a tanker as it sails into the Strait of Hormuz, and other Mideast developments

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The British military says an “unknown projectile” struck a tanker as it entered the Strait of Hormuz. Two crew members were injured in Monday’s attack as the ship headed to port under its own power.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military remains on alert even as Israel shuts down Monday for the Jewish faith’s holiest day, Yom Kippur.

France is condemning Iran’s move to close a French language center in Tehran.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Monday. Full coverage is available here.

Projectile strikes tanker passing through Strait of Hormuz, British military says

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center (UKMTO) said a tanker was struck by an “unknown projectile” as it headed into the Strait of Hormuz. Two crew members sustained minor injuries.

The UKMTO said Monday the vessel is reportedly continuing to its next port of call under its own power. No reports indicated any environmental impact at this time.

Tehran has asserted control over much of the Strait of Hormuz since the U.S. and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28. In peacetime, about 20 million barrels — roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply — passed through Hormuz each day.

Some tankers are again traversing the strait, but traffic is well below what it once was.

Israeli military on guard on Jewish faith’s holiest day

Israel’s military remained on alert even as the country woke up to the silence and empty streets of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, considered the holiest day for the Jewish faith.

Streetlights blinked yellow Monday as the faithful walked to the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City.

“For the next 25 hours, Israel is offline,” the foreign ministry said on X after sundown Sunday. But the military said it bolstered its frontline forces following the killing of an Israeli settler Sunday in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian suspect was detained after a manhunt.

France denounces shutting down of French language center in Tehran

France says it will summon Iran’s ambassador to protest over the closure of a French language center affiliated with the French Embassy in Tehran.

The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Sunday that Paris would “take appropriate measures in response” but didn’t specify. It’s also unclear when the Iranian ambassador would be summoned.

The ministry called the “unjustifiable and unacceptable” closure of the language center a new attack on France’s cultural presence in Iran and linked it to an assault on two French Embassy staff members in July.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

By The Associated Press