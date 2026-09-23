Spain advances to Billie Jean King Cup semifinals against Czechia by beating Kazakhstan 2-1

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Spain advanced to the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time in 18 years by clinching a 2-1 win over Kazakhstan in the decisive doubles match while saving 18 break points Wednesday.

Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo allowed just two of the 20 break chances they faced in a 6-2, 7-5 win over Anna Danilina and Zhibek Kulambayeva.

On Friday, Spain will face Czechia, formerly known as the Czech Republic, which brought Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova and Marie Bouzková to Shenzhen.

The Czechs beat Britain 2-0 on Tuesday to stay on course for a 12th title in the competition previously called Fed Cup. The United States, which did not qualify for the finals, won a record 18 titles.

Spain won it five times in the 1990s and last reached the final in 2008.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro gave Spain a lead Wednesday, beating Sonja Zhiyenbayeva 6-2, 6-2, then Kazakhstan leveled with Yulia Putintseva’s 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win over Bucsa.

The other two quarterfinals matches are on Thursday: two-time defending champion Italy faces China; and Ukraine plays Belgium.

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