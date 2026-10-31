Kaipo Olsen-Baker crowned World Rugby women’s player of the year after NZ sweep France

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Dynamic New Zealand No. 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker was named the women’s world rugby player of the year on Saturday.

Olsen-Baker received the award straight after the Black Ferns completed a home series sweep of France after taking their third test 36-7 in the WXV. She sat out the match with an ankle injury but got a celebratory haka from her teammates.

Olsen-Baker was cited for “her powerful ball-carrying, athleticism and relentless work-rate throughout the year.”

Also nominated were England backs Megan Jones and Zoe Harrison and Canada prop DaLeaka Menin.

Black Ferns flanker Elinor Plum-King played on Saturday and was awarded world breakthrough player of the year, the fourth New Zealand recipient in five seasons.

Plum-King made her debut in August and “caught the eye with her physicality, defensive work and presence at the breakdown,” World Rugby said.

France was held up over the tryline early and trailed only 12-7 at halftime but was gradually overwhelmed by the Black Ferns’ robust pack, brilliant handling and sparky backline.

Left wing Ayesha Leti-I’iga softened up France for New Zealand’s first-half tries to Shyrah Tuliau-Tua’a and Braxton Sorensen-McGee, who broke Kendra Cocksedge’s Black Ferns single season points record and extended it to 103.

Hooker Mailys Mailagi powered over for France just before halftime but French chances were limited in the second half.

The New Zealand pack reasserted itself to set up tries for Tuliau-Tua’a and Maddi Robinson. While Tuliau-Tua’a was in the sin-bin, Mererangi Paul flew over from a kick-pass by Amy du Plessis, and replacement hooker Vici-Rose Green nabbed the last try.

The Black Ferns finished the year with 10 wins in 11 matches, the only loss to England on a last-second Harrison intercept try.

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