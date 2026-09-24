Ukraine takes an early lead against Belgium in a Billie Jean King Cup quarterfinal

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Anhelina Kalinina has given Ukraine a 1-0 lead in its Billie Jean King Cup tennis quarterfinal against Belgium with a 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-1 win Thursday over Jana Otzipka.

Seventh-ranked Elina Svitolina will try to clinch the quarterfinal for Ukraine when she plays 175th-ranked Greet Minnen in the following second singles.

The 474th-ranked Otzipka had 16 double faults.

Ukraine or Belgium will play the winner of Thursday’s later fourth quarterfinal between two-time defending champion Italy and China in the semifinals, which is scheduled to be played Saturday. The final is scheduled for Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Spain advanced to the semis with a 2-1 win over Kazakhstan. On Friday, the Spaniards will face Czech Republic, which beat Britain 2-0 in their quarterfinal.

That left the Czechs on course for a 12th title in the competition previously called Fed Cup. The United States, which did not qualify for the finals, won a record 18 titles.

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