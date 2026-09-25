Mbappé limps off with apparent knee injury after scoring for France against Turkey

IZMIT, Turkey (AP) — Kylian Mbappé limped off moments after opening the scoring for France against Turkey in the Nations League on Friday.

Mbappé rifled in a low shot in the 55th minute after he was set up by Michael Olise.

But moments after his France record-extending 67th goal, the Real Madrid star sat on the ground and grimaced as he rubbed the area around his left knee.

New France coach Zinedine Zidane replaced his captain Mbappé with Désiré Doué. In an encouraging sight, Mbappé was able to walk off the field of his own accord. ___

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