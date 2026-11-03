Iran’s chief negotiator says the US must act to prevent renewed war, and other Mideast news

Iran’s chief negotiator says it’s up to the United States to prevent renewed war after what he described as a “firm and rational response” to Washington. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf did not elaborate. His comments came after the U.S. conducted defensive strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, India says an attack on a commercial vessel off Oman killed an Indian national while 13 others were rescued.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Tuesday. Read our full coverage here.

Iranian parliament speaker says the ball is in the US court to prevent renewed war

Iran’s chief negotiator and parliament speaker says it’s up to the United States to prevent new fighting after Tehran delivered what he called a “firm and rational response” to the U.S., state TV reported.

In an address to parliament, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Iran remained ready “for battle with its finger on the trigger.”

He did not elaborate and it was unclear what “response” he referred to. His comment came after a U.S. official said the military conducted defensive strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the official, the strikes targeted Iranians using surface-to-air missiles. The official wasn’t authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Iranian state television reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island.

— By Michelle L. Price

An Indian national is killed in an attack on a vessel off Oman

A commercial vessel was attacked near Limah, Oman, India’s foreign ministry said, killing one Indian national while 13 were rescued in the aftermath.

Indian Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the Indian-flagged vessel MSV AL JUSUFI was hit by an unidentified aerial object off the coast of Oman on Monday.

There was no claim of responsibility, but Iran previously has claimed attacks on vessels it says took unauthorized routes through the strait. It also has claimed some vessels have struck mines laid in the early days of the war.

Iran plans to train 1 million paramilitary volunteers

Iran opened its third military training center in Tehran as authorities announced plans to train 1 million paramilitary volunteers nationwide, amid fears of renewed conflict with the United States and Israel.

Members of the Basij, a paramilitary force affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, attended the inauguration, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported. Two similar centers previously opened in Tehran in August and September.

Iran’s “Janfada,” or “sacrificials,” campaign began registering volunteers in March and includes military training, emergency relief and logistical support.

UN says displaced Yemeni women and children are losing services

Women and children displaced by the fighting in Yemen are losing access to essential services, including maternity care and protection from violence, the U.N. said.

Renewed fighting between the Iran-backed Houthis and the Saudi-backed government forces has displaced some 300,000 people over the past few months. The conflict, which is mainly concentrated on the west coast and in the southern province of Taiz, broke a four-year truce and exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation in one of the Arab world’s poorest countries.

Francesco Galtieri, the U.N. Population Fund’s representative in Aden, said fighting has led to limited access to services, leaving women and girls increasingly vulnerable to gender-based violence, sexual violence and exploitation.

Israeli opposition parties meet for first time since election

The leaders of Israel’s political parties opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met for the first time since last week’s election, as the country is mired in political deadlock from results that do not show either side with a conclusive win.

The opposition parties agreed to recommend former general Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, to form the first coalition. Israel’s president, who holds a largely ceremonial position, chooses which party will have the first attempt to build a majority coalition of 61 seats after the election.

Results released by election officials early Friday showed Netanyahu’s bloc winning 53 seats in the 120-member assembly, well below the 68 seats it had controlled at its peak in the previous parliament. His main opposition won 48 seats and Arab-led parties secured the other 19.

Jordan charges church attackers with ‘acts of terrorism’

Jordan has charged three gunmen who allegedly killed nine people at a Greek Orthodox Church in the city of Karak last month with committing acts of terrorism.

The charges announced Tuesday also included possession of weapons and ammunition for use in a terrorist attack, endangering public safety and “promoting the ideologies of a terrorist group.”

The Public Security Directorate identified the three Jordanian suspects as brothers Hazzah Zaidan Mohammad and Mishal Zaidan Mohammad, and their brother-in-law Ahmad Sami Hussein. The agency’s chief said the gunmen were not tied to an organized group, but described them as “takfiri,” a term used for Sunni militants.

Jordan carried out airstrikes last week against armed groups in Syria in retaliation for the attack in Karak, but did not specify what groups it targeted.

Saudi Aramco reports boost in profits

Majority state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco reported a 35% increase in third-quarter net profit, boosted by higher oil prices and the sale of a stake in a Malaysian company.

Oil prices surged after the Iran war began in February, disrupting supply. Saudi Aramco was able to use its East-West pipeline to a Red Sea port to maintain a significant share of its oil exports despite the disruption of tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The pipeline was attacked Sept. 10 but has resumed flows.

Saudi oil is now also being transported through the strait using a U.S.-protected corridor near the coast of Oman.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

By The Associated Press