Justin Ellis scores again as young US squad beats Canada 1-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Teenager Justin Ellis scored the only goal on Tuesday as the United States completed a successful international window with a 1-0 victory over Canada.

It was the fourth victory in four friendlies for the U.S., which used the window to get a longer look at several young players who could play a role in the program’s future. The U.S. starting lineup on Tuesday had an average of just 21 caps and the average age was 23 years, 156 days.

“They seemed pretty comfortable from the beginning because they all knew each other,” U.S. defender Chris Richards said of the 13 players who earned their first international caps over the past four matches. “It’s been a lot of fun getting to know everyone, and not just on the field.”

Ellis, a 19-year-old forward who plays professionally for Orlando of Major League Soccer, put the U.S. on the board in the 29th minute. A give-and-go between Alex Freeman and Malik Tillman created space down the right side before Freeman threw a cross in front of the net that Ellis tapped in for his second goal in three national team appearances.

Just 10 minutes earlier, Ellis — who also scored the opening goal in a victory over Peru on Sept. 26 — was on the ground after a hard foul. He received treatment on the sideline but was still limping when he returned to the field shortly before he scored.

Canada is looking to build on its success after appearing in back-to-back World Cups for the first time. Earlier in this international window, the Canadians beat Chile 2-1 in Toronto and blanked Peru 2-0 in Montreal.

Meanwhile, in the last 10 days the U.S. beat Chile, Peru and Mexico by a combined total of 11-3.

“The effort was massive,” U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “We played four games in two weeks, and to play with the same intensity, the same commitment, the same passion is not easy.

“I’m not happy because we won. I’m happy because of the performance and the commitment that the players showed.”

Pochettino made six changes from the starting lineup in Friday’s 3-0 win over Mexico in Glendale, Arizona. Seventeen-year-old phenom Cavan Sullivan, who became the youngest player to score for the Americans in that game, did not play against Canada.

Brian Schwake, who starts for Nashville, earned the clean sheet in goal. Schwake made three saves in his first start and second appearance for the U.S.

Schwake’s biggest moment came in the 63rd minute when he tipped a close shot by Luc de Fougerolles off the crossbar.

The U.S. now has 18 wins, 12 losses and 13 draws across all competitions against Canada.

Up next

Both teams return to action in November in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals. The U.S. will face Haiti while Canada squares off with Guatemala.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press