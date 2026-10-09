Shai Hope’s hundred fires West Indies to record win over India in second T20

RANCHI, India (AP) — Shai Hope hit an unbeaten 102 off only 45 balls as West Indies beat India in its highest successful Twenty20 run chase on Friday.

Hope hit nine sixes and six boundaries in his second T20 hundred as West Indies finished with 252-4 in reply to India’s 249-5 and won by six wickets with nine balls to spare.

Overall, it was the second highest successful run chase in T20 history; South Africa’s 259-4 was the highest against the West Indies in March.

Sherfane Rutherford played another supporting role to Hope with 84 off 37 balls including seven sixes and seven fours.

For India, Sanju Samson scored 82 off 41 balls.

The five-match series stood at 1-1. Indore hosts the third T20 on Sunday.

The West Indies brought in left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and made India bat.

Samson and Abhishek Sharma launched 42 runs in 24 balls. Ishan Kishan hit a quickfire 43 off 22 balls and Samson reached 50 off 21 balls. Overall, he hit four sixes and nine fours.

India took 79-1 in the powerplay and brought up 100 off 8.1 overs. The Kishan-Samson partnership added 97 off only 43 balls.

Roston Chase then bowled Kishan in the 12th over and Shivam Dube two overs later. Chase finished with 3-24 in four overs.

India was down to 162-4 in the 15th over when Samson fell to Shamar Springer.

Shreyas Iyer hit 40 off 18 balls, accompanied by Tilak Varma’s 44 not out off 18 balls, as the duo helped India finish on a high after hitting six sixes between them.

Despite their partnership of 83 from 32 balls, India fell shy of 250, but still its eighth highest total in T20s.

Hope then led West Indies’ charge by smoking 50 off 24 balls while losing three partners in the powerplay.

Mayank Yadav (3-36) bowled opener Kamil Pooran on 4 and Shimron Hetmyer for a golden duck.

Hope and Rovman Powell (24) resurrected the innings before Yadav got his third and bowled Powell.

That brought Hope and Rutherford together and they added 120 off 54 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav sent back Rutherford in the 15th over and West Indies was still some distance away.

Romario Shepherd hit 34 off 13 balls with three sixes to provide the finishing flourish.

At the other end, Hope reached 100 off 45 balls, his second 50 coming off 21 balls.

It was Hope’s third century against India in four innings, across T20s and ODIs.

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