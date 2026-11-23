CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Aiden Makram called correctly at the coin toss as South Africa opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the second cricket test.

Rain washed out the morning session on Day 1, with the toss delayed by nearly four hours. While the forecast is for more rain through Monday, there will be 60 overs played if it stays dry.

South Africa won the first test in the two-match series in Johannesburg by nine wickets.

The Proteas are currently the number one ranked test team and sit atop the World Test Championship table. Australia is second in the table and the top two sides will contest the 2027 final in London next summer.

Markram leads the side as Temba Bavuma is ruled out of the second test owing to a leg injury sustained in Johannesburg. Tony de Zorzi is called up in his place, while Anrich Nortje also replaces Dane Paterson.

Bangladesh has made three changes — veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim (groin) and pacer Hasan Mahmud (elbow) are ruled out due to injuries.

Jaker Ali replaces Rahim as keeper-batter, while medium pacers Khaled Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are included. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is left out.

___

Lineups:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Marques Ackerman, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Matthew Breetzke, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Bangladesh: Mahfijul Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain

___

See AP’s full cricket coverage here