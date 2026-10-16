Russia strikes 9 Ukrainian regions as strain grows between Zelenskyy and Trump

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian attacks on nine regions of Ukraine caused emergency power outages for hundreds of thousands of households and damaged numerous homes, wounding at least 15 people, officials said Friday, as civilian casualties from Moscow’s invasion climb steeply.

The latest aerial strikes on civilian targets came as fears mount that a sharp deterioration in relations between Kyiv and Washington this week could leave Ukraine further exposed to Russia’s escalating aerial assaults as the bitter winter approaches.

Russia’s heavy bombardment of the power grid before winter sets in has been an annual feature of the war, aiming to wear down Ukraine’s appetite for the fight by denying civilians heating and running water. Ukrainian officials have warned Russia is stockpiling ballistic missiles for more attacks in coming months.

Ukraine on Thursday abandoned a brief truce on energy-related targets that it said Moscow did not heed despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand for a ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday attended a summit of European leaders who share his concerns about Russian aggression and Moscow’s wider plans on the continent. The leaders in Brussels applauded Zelenskyy when he entered the meeting room, vowed to maintain support for Ukraine and urged the U.S. to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump and Zelenskyy barbs raise questions about US support

Tension and uncertainty are gripping Ukraine and Europe after Zelenskyy and Trump publicly made cutting remarks about each other. On Thursday, Zelenskyy said he felt betrayed by the American president and Trump openly declared his dislike of the Ukrainian leader, saying in an interview with Newsmax that “Zelenskyy is not a good guy for us to deal with.”

Arriving at the EU summit in Belgium, Zelenskyy thanked the 27-nation bloc for its support from what he said were “real leaders.”

“We want to end this war as (quickly) as possible,” Zelenskyy told reporters, speaking in English. “We don’t see now signals from (the) Russian side that they are ready for this, to end this war. That’s why we have to prepare for the winter.”

The public spat between Trump and Zelenskyy raised the specter of further reductions in U.S. support for Ukraine’s war effort.

Starlink speeds for Ukrainian drones are being restored, Zelenskyy says

Ukraine is desperately short of the U.S.-made Patriot missiles it needs to protect against Russia’s devastating ballistic missile attacks, despite Zelenskyy’s pleading for Washington to send more. He said in Brussels that small numbers of Patriot interceptors have reached Ukraine in recent months, either bought for Kyiv from the U.S. by European countries or provided by other countries around the world from their own stocks.

Zelenskyy complained about a breakdown in Western intelligence sharing and sudden speed restrictions on the use of Starshield, U.S. company SpaceX’s military-grade version of the Starlink satellite internet service that is the backbone of Ukraine’s drone operations and military communications.

The Starshield limits slowing interceptors to 70 kph (43 mph) were “a dangerous and unpleasant surprise,” Zelenskyy said in Brussels. But the high speeds needed to stop Russia’s jet-powered drones moving at more than 400 kph (250 mph) are being restored, he said.

“Have they returned to previous speed limits? No. But is it coming back? Yes,” he told a news conference.

He also slammed Trump’s diesel deal with Russia, which came despite an international effort to sanction Russia and diplomatically isolate Putin over his invasion. Trump promised to swiftly end the war, but Ukrainian officials have complained he is trying to bulldoze Zelenskyy into surrendering land to Russia.

The EU is working to persuade Washington to stick with Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

“We are trying to convince also our American partners that if we want to end this war then we have to squeeze the aggressor,” Kallas said. “With our American allies it’s very difficult at the moment.”

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, whose country currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said there is “a lot of concern around Europe in terms of what’s happening in Ukraine right now.”

September civilian casualties jump 85% higher than last year

Russia is blitzing not just Ukraine’s power grid but also apartment buildings, public transport, cargo ships, data centers and food stores.

Ukrainian civilians are paying a high price for the escalating Russian attacks, the United Nations human rights office in Kyiv said in a monthly report published Friday.

At least 328 civilians were killed and 2,105 wounded last month, a total that is 85% higher than in September last year, the report said, noting that intensifying Russian attacks in October already have killed dozens of civilians, including children.

“The first two weeks of October were among the deadliest periods for civilians in years,” said Danielle Bell, the head of the U.N. office.

Ukrainian drones force Russian airport flight cancellations

Ukraine is using domestically developed long-range drones to hit back at Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday its air defenses overnight intercepted 644 Ukrainian drones over multiple Russian regions, illegally annexed Crimea and the Black Sea.

Nearly 160 flights were delayed or canceled at Moscow’s four airports, according to the state-backed Moskva news agency. Data from Rosaviatsia, Russia’s civil aviation authority, showed restrictions on the four airports were in place from late Thursday night through early Friday.

Another 46 flights were delayed or canceled at St. Petersburg airport, which also faced overnight restrictions, local media reported.

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Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal. Associated Press writer Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.

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Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

By SAMYA KULLAB and BARRY HATTON

Associated Press