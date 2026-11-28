LONDON (AP) — Wales put an exclamation point on an historic month by thrashing Japan 40-10 in the Nations Championship rugby playoffs at Twickenham on Saturday.

In a remarkable match, Japan played all of the rugby and Wales scored nearly all of the points, adapting smarter and better to wet, greasy conditions.

By halftime, Wales had had only about 30% of the ball and territory, had had to make 168 tackles to Japan’s 45, kicked nearly 900 meters in the half and was out of sight on the scoreboard at 26-0.

The Welsh defense was as staggering as it was in holding out and beating New Zealand in Cardiff two weeks ago. The Japanese had two tries scratched, co-captain Warner Dearns was held up and No. 8 Faulua Makisi was turned over on the tryline, after which he left the field injured. Japan couldn’t score until there were 10 minutes left.

Much-maligned Wales flyhalf Sam Costelow was named the player of the match for confidently finding space and attacking it. Flanker James Botham contributed 38 tackles, and Dafydd Jenkins and Alex Mann 30-plus each.

After its biggest win over Japan in 19 years, Wales finished ninth and Japan 10th in the 12-team tournament.

Wales was ruthless on attack, preying on Japan errors to shoot to 19-0 after 16 minutes.

Winger Josh Adams scored from a perfectly-weighted Costelow kick-pass and two chips by center Eddie James led to tries by fullback Blair Murray and Adams again.

Scrumhalf Reuben Morgan-Williams, making a busy first test start by popping up all over the field, reacted to Mann gathering a tap back to score the fourth try.

Then winger Ellis Mee, a late replacement for Louis Rees-Zammit, saved a try with his foot in an intense end to the half, including five minutes of injury time, as Japan went through 18 phases without reward.

Wales went off the boil in the second half after two tries by replacement flanker Jac Morgan.

Japan, which would finish with 65% of ball and territory, finally broke through with tries by replacement backs Shinya Komura from two miss-out passes and Halatoa Vailea after a surging run by Kenji Sato.

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