Brook smashes fastest double century in men’s ODIs as England score 429-4 against Sri Lanka

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Captain Harry Brook smashed the fastest ever double century in men’s one-day cricket internationals and the first for England on Thursday.

Brook took 114 balls for the double ton and holed out two balls later for 202 off the final ball of England’s innings against Sri Lanka in a tri-series match.

He clobbered 10 sixes and 21 boundaries to lead England to 429-4, its fourth highest ODI total.

Brook reached his first century off 75 balls with a ramped boundary over fine leg; reached 150 with a similar shot, and took 39 balls to hit the second century, reached with a paddle sweep against Janith Liyanage in the final over.

Brook’s effort was two balls less than Shubman Gill’s record of 116 balls which the Indian made against West Indies at Guwahati last month.

Joe Root (69), Will Jacks (66 not out) and Tom Banton (50) also contributed to England’s monster total after being sent in.

Sri Lanka fast bowlers Eshan Malinga (0-91) and Dilshan Madushanka (0-89) were blazed all around Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium while Dasun Shanaka, returning to ODIs after more than two years, was smacked for 74 off his six overs.

Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage returned with somewhat respectable figures of 2-56, but the seamers went for plenty as Brook and Jacks added a rapid 156 runs in the final 10 overs.

Both teams are looking for their first win in the tournament after losing to Pakistan.

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