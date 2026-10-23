Jarvis shares halfway lead with Rozner in South Korea as Chacarra fights back

CHEONAN, South Korea (AP) — With his sights on the season-long Race to Dubai title, South African golfer Casey Jarvis shot 4-under 67 in the second round of the Genesis Championship to share the lead with Antoine Rozner in the European tour event on Friday.

Rozner shot 65 — tied for the low round of the day — to join Jarvis on 10-under par overall at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club. They are three shots clear of a four-man group in a tie for third that includes British Open champion Ryan Fox (67).

Jarvis is seeking a third win of the 2026 season, after the Kenya Open and South African Open in February, to close in on the top three in the Race to Dubai standings — Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy.

Reed and McIlroy aren’t competing this week. Chacarra, who is No. 1 in the standings after winning in India last week, was six strokes off the lead after a second-round 66, which lifted him up the leaderboard and back in contention after opening with a 72.

There are two more events left in the European tour season, in Abu Dhabi and then Dubai.

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