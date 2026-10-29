Defending champ Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand back on top in Asia-Pacific Amateur after 63

TOMARATA, New Zealand (AP) — Defending champion Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand was back on top Thursday in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, shooting an 8-under 63 to take a three-stroke lead after the first round.

The tournament winner will receive spots in the Masters and British Open.

Last year in Dubai, Laopakdee outlasted Taisei Nagasaki of Japan on the third hole of a playoff to become the first Thai winner in event history.

In his afternoon round Thursday on Te Arai Links’ South Course, the 21-year-old Laopakdee — a senior at Arizona State — eagled the short par-4 ninth and had seven birdies and a bogey.

New Zealand players held the next three spots, with Joshua Bai shooting 66 and Ryan Xie and Cooper Moore 67. The trio played in the morning wave.

Kaito Sato of Japan opened with a 68.

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