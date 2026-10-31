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England crushes US in WXV rugby as Moloney-MacDonald runs in 4 tries

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By AP News
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HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — World champion England defeated the United States 55-12 and winger Claudia Moloney-MacDonald scored four of their nine tries in WXV women’s rugby on Friday.

Historic beatings from Canada this month jeopardized England’s nearly six-year run as the No. 1 ranked side if it suffered a third straight defeat.

The U.S. brought confidence from five successive wins against South Africa, Ireland, Wales and Italy (twice) for its best run in 20 years.

But the Eagles’ threat passed just after halftime when Moloney-MacDonald claimed her hat trick from a third straight miss-out pass by flyhalf Holly Aitchison. Moloney-MacDonald strolled in untouched again for her fourth minutes later after a superb pass from captain Meg Jones.

At that point the Red Roses had quickly turned a 17-7 halftime lead into 27-7.

England blew out the score in the last quarter as the U.S. defense tired. Tries to winger Mia Venner, hooker Bryony Field, No. 8 Maddie Feaunati and flanker Sadia Kabeya were all converted by Emma Sing or Zoe Harrison.

“When we got into our game we started keeping the ball, being patient and everyone was a threat at the line,” Jones said. “We became unstoppable.”

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See AP’s full rugby coverage here

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