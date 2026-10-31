US beats Canada 4-0 in 2nd of 2 exhibition games ahead of the women’s worlds

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) — Gwyneth Philips made 13 saves and the United States beat Canada 4-0 on Friday night at USA Hockey Arena in the second of two exhibition games between the teams ahead of the women’s world championship.

On Wednesday night in Windsor, Ontario, Canada won 5-3. The world championship is Nov. 6-16 in Herning and Esbjerg, Denmark.

Tessa Janecke opened the scoring on a power play at 57 seconds of the second period, then assisted on Joy Dunne’s goal at 4:40.

Kirsten Simms connected on another power play with 4:09 left in the second, and Hannah Bilka scored at 1:12 of the third.

Eve Gascon stopped 28 shots for Canada.

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