Mao Shimada of Japan tops women’s short program at Skate Canada

KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Mao Shimada of Japan won the women’s short program Saturday at Skate Canada International, edging American Isabeau Levito.

Shimada received a score of 82.11. Levito finished with 78.50 points, while Niina Petrokina of Estonia was third with 77.24 points.

France’s Kevin Aymoz took the men’s title with 258.43 points. Japan’s Rio Nakata followed at 249.25, and Estonia’s Mihhail Selevko third at 248.66.

Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud of Canada won the pairs competition, sweeping both the short and long programs and scoring 202.17 points.

Americans Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov were second at 191.90, and Oxana Vouillamoz and Tom Bouvart of Switzerland followed at 183.12.

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Britain topped the rhythm dance short program with 81.37 points, ahead of French couple Evgeniia Lopareva and Geoffrey Brissaud, who had 77.90 points. Americans Caroline Green and Michael Parsons were third with 74.24 points.

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