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Mao Shimada of Japan wins Skate Canada International

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By AP News
Skate Canada Figure Skating

Skate Canada Figure Skating

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KELOWNA, British Columbia (AP) — Four-time junior world champion Mao Shimada of Japan won the women’s title Sunday at Skate Canada International.

Shimada finished with 235.44 points, well ahead of Estonia’s Niina Petrokina (221.07) and American Isabeau Levito (212.22). Shimada topped the short program Saturday with 82.11 points, then scored 153.33 Sunday.

Later Sunday, Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson won the ice dance with 201.17 points. France’s Evgeniia Lopareva and Geoffrey Brissaud (192.95) were second, followed bu Americans Caroline Green and Michael Parsons (186.02).

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