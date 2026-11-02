8 gardening and garden-themed gifts for the holidays, from tools to smart tech

Give the gardener on your list a little green this holiday season. From clever tools to practical essentials and even an indulgence or two, these eight gardening and garden-themed gifts will inspire, entertain and help them prepare for the next growing season.

Built-in compost

Inspired by traditional African keyhole gardening, Vita’s Urbana 4-by-4-foot Keyhole Composting Garden combines a vegetable garden and composter into a single space. Place the raised bed on grass or soil. Add kitchen scraps to the compost basket at its center, and they’ll decompose naturally to nourish the surrounding plants, help retain soil moisture and reduce watering needs. Made from BPA- and phthalate-free PVC, the lightweight bed assembles easily without tools or screws. The company also gives back by supporting sustainable gardening programs in Africa and around the world. $239.99.

A ‘just-right’ gardening tool

A cross between a long-handled shovel and a handheld trowel, Sneeboer’s Great Dixter Planting Spade is the Goldilocks of gardening tools. Perfect for digging when you’re on your knees, the tool also has two side-by-side handles for comfortable maneuverability. Its small size makes it easier to work in established gardens without disturbing surrounding plants. The Dutch-made, heirloom-quality tool’s hand-forged, stainless-steel blade is angled and curved to scoop soil efficiently; its unfinished, 16½-inch (42 centimeters) ash hardwood handle is replaceable, ensuring a lifetime of use. $109.

A toast to last year’s tomatoes

The tomato grower on your list might appreciate some liquid holiday cheer to celebrate their past (and future) harvests. Crop Tomato Organic Vodka is an award-winning, USDA-certified organic spirit that’s gluten-free, distilled from non-GMO corn harvested in Minnesota, and infused with the essence of vine-ripened tomatoes. With the flavor profile of a savory, garden-fresh tomato, it’s well-suited for a Bloody Mary, martini or a cocktail of your own creation (fresh basil, anyone?). Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price $34.99 for a standard bottle.

Style that stands tall

Sure, you can use sticks or moss poles to support your climbing houseplants, or you can make a decorative statement with a Treleaf trellis. Made in Atlanta from locally sourced materials, each nature-inspired support is a work of art. Available in 13 designs, in finished or unfinished wood, including modular options you can extend as your plant grows. $24-$45.

Bath-time antics on display

Get up close and personal with backyard birds as they bathe, drink and splash in the Birdfy Bath Pro solar-powered smart birdbath. Its dual-lens camera is positioned for optimal viewing and streams live to your phone via a free app. Built-in artificial intelligence identifies the species of up to 10 visitors daily (an optional paid membership provides unlimited species IDs and other benefits). The integrated solar fountain includes interchangeable spray nozzles and a shut-off feature to conserve water. Around $259.99 with stand; $199 without.

Blow leaves, not smoke

The Stihl BRA 200 battery-powered backpack leaf blower will clean up your garden without noise — or smelly, polluting gas fumes. The blower delivers consistent airflow, with an easily handled lightweight, ergonomic design that lets you lock the throttle at any position to reduce hand strain. And it operates at just 64 decibels — quieter than an average conversation. $729.99.

A personal no-fly zone

Mosquito repellant might not be on their wish list, but your gardening friends will appreciate your practicality every time they head outdoors wearing your gift during buggy season. Each Parakito wristband comes with two refills that use a blend of seven natural essential oils, promising 15 days of protection apiece. It’s available in a multitude of patterns and solid colors in four sizes, including one for kids. Made in France of adjustable neoprene, the wristbands can also be worn on ankles. $19.99; additional refills are sold in sets of two for $13.

Hope for black thumbs

Houseplants die all the time, but houseplant parents don’t always know why, or how to prevent it. The LeafyPod uses artificial intelligence to teach them how to care for their specific plant. After potting up a plant in the smart container, filling its reservoir with water and downloading the free app, users upload a photo for identification. The pot uses sensors to track soil moisture, then releases the right amount of water at the right time. It monitors light levels, humidity and room temperature, then communicates its findings to the app, which alerts you when the plant needs attention. $145.

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For more holiday gift guides, visit https://apnews.com/hub/gift-guide.

By JESSICA DAMIANO

Associated Press