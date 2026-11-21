DUBLIN (AP) — South Africa backed into the final of rugby’s Nations Championship despite losing to Ireland 20-17 on Saturday.

The bonus point for losing within seven points of Ireland tied the Springboks with New Zealand atop the southern hemisphere standings, but a huge points differential separated them.

The world champion Springboks will face England or France in the final next Saturday at Twickenham but will go in with consecutive defeats for the first time in four years.

After losing to Six Nations champion France 21-19 last weekend, South Africa was expected to overpower Ireland as it did with embarrassing ease a year ago in Dublin.

But while the forwards set up both tries for South Africa, the backline attack was poor, as it was in Paris. The Springboks lost the aerial battle, struggled with Ireland’s defensive line speed, and were flattered in the end to lose by only three points.

The toothlessness of the South Africa backs was put in sharp contrast by Ireland, which gave the ball air frequently and had two tries by winger Rob Baloucoune in the first quarter.

The Springboks led for only four minutes in the game, and at the start. Ominously, South Africa began the match picking up from where it left the 2025 game when it got an early scrum penalty and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu slotted the goalkick.

But Ireland hit straight back when a big lob from center Stu McCloskey found Baloucune, who slipped Damian Willemse to score in the right corner.

Ireland was relentless, and Baloucoune had a second try ruled out when it was knocked from his grasp by tackler Cameron Hanekom on the tryline.

Moments later, though, Baloucoune scored cleanly when Ireland recovered a Willemse intercept and Mack Hansen set fellow winger Baloucoune haring into the corner again.

Ireland led 10-3 then turned over a South Africa lineout maul and popped the Springboks’ front row in a scrum.

But given a five-meter attacking scrum, the Boks went for the pushover and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg scored to tie it up.

A needless penalty set up an Irish lineout and they looked like mauling. But, cleverly, the Irish ran the short side and hooker Ronan Kelleher stepped winger Canan Moodie and was over. Sam Prendergast slotted his third chance from the sideline and Ireland led 17-10.

Moodie appeared to make up for the try right after halftime but his score was overturned when video revealed his foot on the touchline a fraction before he touched down in a try-saving tackle by Hansen.

Prendergast then rubbed it in with a penalty to stretch Ireland to 20-10 and take away the losing bonus point from South Africa.

But South Africa got the point back when hooker Malcolm Marx plunged over for his 33rd test try and seventh this year.

Marx departed after Ireland captain Dan Sheehan was held up over the tryline by Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Sheehan and South Africa’s Marco van Staden were sin-binned together for infractions in a ruck leaving both sides to finish with 14 men.

South Africa looked like pulling off a late winning try when it built 16 phases but the move died in front of the Irish posts when the team bunched up and Van den Berg ran into a teammate.

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