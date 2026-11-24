GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt combined for a 151-run opening stand to set England on course for an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Australia on Tuesday, leveling the five-game Twenty20 cricket series at 1-1.

Donald blazed 85 from 32 deliveries after reaching his half-century from 18 balls, the third-fastest ever for England in a T20.

Salt, who was dropped on 10, posted 58 off 30 balls and Tom Banton finished unbeaten on 26 off eight deliveries as he ushered England to 188-2 in the 14th over in reply to Australia’s 184-8.

“Speechless, just unbelievable,” England captain Harry Brooks said. “That opening partnership was explosive, to say the least — (they) put on an absolute clinic.”

Australia beat England by three wickets in the series-opener at Melbourne last Saturday, with India-born Chaudhary taking two wickets and then scoring 66 from 38 balls.

Australia skipper Mitch Marsh (15) won the toss and opted to bat first this time, hitting consecutive sixes in the second over before giving Henry Crocombe a return catch.

Jake Fraser-McGuirk (27) was dismissed by Sam Curran to start the fifth over, sparking a slump as the Australians lost three wickets for 13 runs and slipped to 58-4.

Chaudhary (45) shared a 49-run partnership with Joel Davies (39) before falling to Curran.

Davies was run out on the first ball of the last over from Curran, who had figures of 2-9 off his first three overs after bowling with great economy and mixing up his pace with slower balls.

He hadn’t conceded a boundary until he went for 6-6-6 off the last three balls of Australia’s innings, with Ben Dwarshuis finishing not out on 18.

Ultimately, that was a preview of what was to come from England.

Donald clobbered Chaudhary for 26 runs in the fifth over, including three sixes.

Salt reached 51 from 24 balls with a slogged six against Davies, who conceded 31 runs in a nine-ball over that included three wides.

England was 121 without loss after eight overs and kept the momentum flowing, with the openers combining for 13 sixes.

Donald was first out, hitting Riley Meredith to long-on in the 11th over. Salt was out caught-and-bowled to Dwarshuis.

“It’s nice to get going today and put on a bit of a partnership with a fellow Welshman at the top of the order. Special day,” Donald said. “Salty took the pressure off me. (I’m) relatively new to this level, and his experience out there was second to none.”

The 29-year-old opener from Swansea was playing just his fifth T20 international and had a firm plan going in.

“I’ve always been pretty attacking, but probably the last year or two I’ve really committed to it and, yeah, I’ve realized I’m pretty decent at slogging it,” he said, “So I’m going to keep swinging as hard as I can.”

The third game will be staged on Friday in Brisbane.

England won the preceding series of three one-day internationals 2-1, including a 97-run victory in the decider at Hobart.

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