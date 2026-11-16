England ends Spain’s 43-game unbeaten streak with 3-2 win in Nations League

England outplayed world champion Spain in a 3-2 win on Sunday in the Nations League, holding on with 10 men to end Spain’s 43-game unbeaten streak as Harry Kane scored again.

The Ballon d’Or winner struck with a penalty on the stroke of halftime in Madrid for a national record-extending 93rd goal after being fouled by Pau Cubarsí, with the decision upheld following a video review.

“We knew we were going to beat them tonight,” England midfielder Declan Rice told British broadcaster ITV. “The messaging from the manager after the Croatia game was so positive, the message from the boys, everyone pushing together, knowing that we’re going to come here and not just sit back and try and hit them on the counter. Our first 10 minutes are probably the best we’ve played in a 10-minute spell – pressure, pressure, pressure.”

Thomas Tuchel’s England took top spot in Group A3, with both sides having already qualified for the quarterfinals before the game.

Defender Ezri Konsa’s header from Rice’s corner made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute against Spain. Jude Bellingham then set up defender Ben White shortly after.

But after midfielder Elliot Anderson was sent off for fouling Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal slotted in the resulting penalty. Forward Nico Williams pulled another goal back from Yamal’s pass to ensure a tense finish with 15 minutes left.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón gave England credit.

“Tonight, they were superior to us, they employed a very aggressive one-on-one approach,” he said. “Since these are not knockout stages yet, we can learn from this and aim to perform better in March.”

The Trafford show

England was indebted to goalkeeper James Trafford, who is not a regular but showed his shot-stopping ability when his side was under heavy pressure in stoppage time.

After parrying Fermín López’s low strike, he responded quickly to turn Aymeric Laporte’s follow-up around the post, and then kept out standout midfielder Pedri’s powerful low strike with moments left in the game.

Trafford had made another fine double save with 10 minutes left in regulation time, blocking efforts from Yamal and defender Marc Cucurella.

Best so far

Tuchel was asked if it was the best performance by England since he permanently succeeded Gareth Southgate.

“Yeah, given the circumstances, the pressure, the quality and where we played – against the reigning world champions and they are unbeaten in 43 matches,” the England manager said.

“Putting a performance out there in Madrid in this environment, that was a very complete performance and the best there is so far.”

Gritty win

France qualified for the quarterfinals with a 2-1 home win over Turkey in Group A1, and Belgium also advanced after routing Italy 4-1

After losing 3-1 away to Italy on Thursday, France labored to a gritty victory.

France took the lead through Emirhan Topçu’s own-goal early in the second half after Adrien Rabiot had headed on a corner. Substitute Eli Junior Kroupi grabbed a debut goal with a low shot under the goalkeeper after being played in by Rayan Cherki before Abdülkerim Bardakci replied in the 90th.

The match was held in Bordeaux, the club France coach Zinedine Zidane played for when he made his France debut in 1994, albeit in a different stadium. The midfield great scored two brilliant goals against the Czech Republic after coming on as a substitute.

Zidane was not entirely satisfied with the performance on Sunday.

“We gave too many chances away and we did not close down well enough,” he said. “We have some things to improve.”

Right back Saël Kumbedi made his international debut.

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan came off with a right thigh injury at halftime and was replaced by Guillaume Restes.

Maignan will have tests to assess his injury at his club, AC Milan, on Monday, the France team said.

Belgium rallies

Pio Esposito gave Italy an 11th-minute lead in Brussels, but the home side soon equalized through Brighton player Maxim De Cuyper and led 3-1 within 26 minutes after goals from defender Nathan Ngoy and Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku.

Midfielder Diego Moreira completed the scoring with a late goal.

Albania joins Montenegro in League B

Albania won 2-0 at rival Belarus to finish top of their group in League C and earn promotion.

Atalanta striker Nikola Krstović grabbed two goals in already-promoted Montenegro’s 4-1 victory over Cyprus, which enters the playoffs.

Finland routed San Marino 7-2 with Adrian Svanbäck netting a hat trick.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer