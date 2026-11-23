WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips stayed together for 43 overs Monday to earn New Zealand an honorable draw against India on the last day of the first cricket test.

India went into Day 5 with the upper hand; with New Zealand resuming at 119-2 and at least 90 overs available to capture the eight wickets it needed to take a series lead ahead of the second test in Christchurch from Friday.

New Zealand needed 233 runs to make India bat again but that thought was subordinated to the imperative of defense, to secure the draw that would keep the series alive.

Mitchell and Phillips are typically attacking batters but both suppressed that nature for the good of the team. Phillips scored 26 from 126 balls and Mitchell was 49 not out from 186 balls before the teams shook hands and stumps were drawn with an hour remaining in the day.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge to get 10 wickets on that pitch,” India captain Shubman Gill said. “We had a couple of chances and a decent day in the field.

“We were impressive touring away from home and I think we challenged them in all areas.”

Hard work

It was hard work Monday on a cool day in Wellington, where the wind was just strong enough to buffet the batters off balance as they took their guard.

The bowlers as well had to toil on a pitch which was relatively flat, keeping low at one end. The spinner Washington Sundar spent most of the day bowling upwind and gaining a little drift with the help of the breeze.

India started well, capturing the wickets of the overnight batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in the first hour and the wicket Tom Blundell soon after lunch.

That brought together Mitchell and Phillips with New Zealand at 176-5 and with a long time left to secure a draw. Pressure was on both men as New Zealand’s last specialist batting pair, with the bowling allrounder Nathan Smith to come in next, then the bowlers.

Phillips also played a key role in New Zealand’s first innings with his innings of 118 in a partnership of 216 with Henry Nicholls which saved New Zealand’s after it had been 70-5, sent in to bat on a green top.

Nicholls made 175 not out, guiding New Zealand to 368. The period in which they were together was the only period in the match in which New Zealand had the upper hand.

Pleasing result for the home team

“As you look back over the five days from that first innings to where the game ended up, the wicket changed throughout but I thought it was a great test match,” Nicholls said. “Both teams gave it everything.

“For us to get a draw from where we were was a pleasing result.”

The feature of the match which will last longest in the memory will be India’s mammoth first innings of 720-9 declared, the largest innings total by any team in any test in New Zealand.

K.L Rahul made 136, putting on 130 for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made 85. He then added 165 for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikka, who made 80, and 91 with Gill, who was out for 98 two balls before the end of Day 3.

Wicketkeeper Pant then took over and compiled a dashing 128 from 153 balls in partnerships of 100 with Gill, 68 with nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj and 75 with Dhruv Jurel, who made 78.

Jasprit Bumrah, returning to test cricket after a 12 months absence, dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham in the first over of both innings.

The teams take four points each from the match toward the World Test Championship in which New Zealand is now third behind South Africa and Australia. India is fourth.

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See AP’s full cricket coverage here

By STEVE McMORRAN

AP Sports Writer