BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said Monday that he will soon travel to Ukraine in a sign that the icy relations between the two neighboring countries, pushed to the breaking point by former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, are improving.

Magyar’s planned visit to the embattled country comes after Kyiv passed a law in October — long demanded by Hungary’s government — that expanded language rights for a Hungarian ethnic minority in western Ukraine.

Speaking to lawmakers on Monday, Magyar did not announce a date for his visit, but said it would take place in the western Ukrainian region of Zakarpattia, home to tens of thousands of ethnic Hungarians. It will be the first visit to the region by a Hungarian head of government since 2015.

Magyar denounced Russian strikes that hit the mountainous region last week and said he would travel there “soon … to personally deliver the support of the motherland to our Hungarian brethren.”

Before Magyar and his Tisza party won a landslide election in April, Hungary’s government under Orbán pursued a hostile approach to Ukraine, repeatedly blocking aid to Kyiv and holding up European Union sanctions against Russia, all while maintaining cordial ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Orbán’s government had also depicted Ukraine as a threat to Hungary’s security, and cast President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as an enemy, using his likeness in taxpayer-funded political campaigns.

Since taking office, Magyar’s government has taken a markedly different approach, expressing solidarity with Ukraine and designating Russia a national security threat. In an interview last month with The Associated Press, Magyar said he saw “a chance to open a new chapter in Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.”

On Monday, Magyar expressed his sympathy “to the Hungarians of Zakarpattia and to the entire Ukrainian people, who for nearly five years have been waging a superhuman struggle for their mere survival.”

“I want to make clear what every well-meaning person in the world knows: that Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine, the Ukrainian people, are the victims,” he said. “We stand by our Hungarian compatriots in Zakarpattia and for the Ukrainian people who have come under attack, even if someone in Moscow doesn’t like it.”

Magyar also said he would attend negotiations later this week on the EU’s next seven-year budget, but that Hungary would insist that the bloc’s financial support for Ukraine be handled separately.

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press