CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — India has won the toss and chosen to bowl Friday in the second cricket test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval.

The pitch is green with a slight grass covering but may be less menacing than it appears as it is likely to be moist and slower on Day 1.

India has brought in uncapped fast bowler Gurnoor Brar in place of Prasidh Krishna in the only change to its lineup from the drawn first test.

India captain Shubman Gill said his pace bowlers, who had a heavy workload in the first test, are “all fresh and ready to go.”

New Zealand has named an unchanged lineup, trusting captain Tom Latham to return to form after he was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the first over of both innings in Wellington.

“We were going to have a bowl as well,” Latham said. “Hagley tends to be slower on Day 1, then tends to be quicker on Day 2 or 3.”

New Zealand is third in the World Test Championship behind South Africa and Australia. India is fourth. Both teams need to win at the Hagley Oval to improve their chances of reaching the final.

___

Lineups:

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, K.L. Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Gurnoor Brar.

___

See AP’s full cricket coverage here