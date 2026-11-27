BRUSSELS (AP) — After struggling to chaperone Europe’s leaders through more than 12 hours of high-stakes budget negotiations, European Council President António Costa faced reporters early Friday with a stark assessment. “We didn’t reach an agreement,” he said.

Government leaders from the 27-nation European Union failed to narrow down the size of the 2028-2034 budget — let alone how it might be used. An important loan for Ukraine was caught up in the wrangling.

The spending package is small compared to national budgets — around 1% to 1.2% of gross national income — but it encapsulates the ambitions of the world’s biggest trading bloc and how it sees itself on the international stage.

Costa said “some member states asked for further reductions” in how much they would have to pay in, according to his latest proposals, while most were “opposed to further cuts, and some even proposed to reverse some cuts.”

It was a day of brinksmanship that saw the leaders playing tough for national audiences.

In three weeks, they will try again. The stakes are high. Elections in some key countries are approaching, and new hardline governments or shaky coalitions could complicate matters further.

Costa wants a new budget agreed by end of year

In coming days, Costa will draw his conclusions from the summit talks — held in two plenary sessions, several group meetings, and the corridor conversations that typify EU budget negotiations — and consult again with capitals.

Some leaders, notably from countries that pay more into the budget than they get back in allocations, skipped certain meetings. But Costa, a former Portuguese prime minister, was unruffled.

“This is a negotiation process,” he said. “It’s normal that the member states try to defend their own national interests.”

“For me, it was very useful to figure out the parameters of a possible landing zone in December,” Costa said. He insisted that a new budget must be in place by Jan. 1, 2028. “In order to do this, we need to reach a final agreement by the end of this year,” he said.

Elections in France and elsewhere complicate talks

French President Emmanuel Macron said elections in his country in April, which hard right figurehead Marine Le Pen is favorite to win, mean that he is not willing to negotiate further in 2027.

“I won’t be politically and democratically in a position after December 31 to be able to relaunch a discussion on the budget and to conclude it,” he said, as it will be “a period much too close to the presidential elections.”

Spain has elections this weekend. Voters head to the polls in Italy and Poland next year.

Macron said he’s willing to sign up to “a good agreement” at the next summit on Dec. 17-18. But he said Europe is making “a strategic error” if it narrows its ambitions, and that “France will not accept more cuts.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted that two days have been set aside for the next budget talks but that “it could be longer. I want to be home by Christmas.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar, a newcomer to EU budget haggling, said he had seen “zero results” and that a deal by “Christmas looks unlikely.”

The search for extra budget money

If the leaders continue to clutch their purse strings, money will have to be found elsewhere, but not just for the bloc’s traditional policies and future ambitions.

Funds are also needed to pay down debt on the 850-billion-euro ($932 billion) loan that was agreed after the last long-term budget negotiations to dig Europe out of its worst-ever recession, sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Costa has proposed an EU-wide tax on digital services. It would be drawn from online advertising and money that companies make from user data, and could amount to 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) a year.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin voiced “strong opposition” to the levy. “Europe is reducing competitiveness and we feel, in principle, a digital tax is sending out all the wrong messages,” he said.

But European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that inside the room the tax had “gathered broad support, and I see good prospects for a solid package of new own resources.”

The EU already raises its “own resources” through customs duties and value added tax, and the commission is exploring ways to find more through the carbon emissions trading system and a tobacco duty.

Solve the budget puzzle, and Ukraine’s loan could fall into place

Recent budget proposals foresee a 100 billion-euro ($110 billion) envelope for Ukraine over seven years. The leaders must also decide on a new 45 billion-euro ($49.4 billion) loan to help meet Kyiv’s economic and military needs next year.

A big issue is whether to deduct the interest that European countries pay on that loan from the budget envelope, or put more in to cover it. Ukraine will only reimburse the loan once Russia pays war reparation costs.

A year ago, EU leaders endorsed a loan of 90 billion euros ($99 billion) to cover most of Ukraine’s needs for two years. But Russia’s intensified attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure, along with disruptions to Black Sea trade, are draining resources.

Costa said 24 of the 27 member countries support the loan plan, with Bulgaria insisting that its share should only pay for economic needs. Costa must find a way to get the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia on board by next month.

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press