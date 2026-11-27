BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Jamie Overton took five wickets and two catches to spearhead England to another lopsided win over Australia on Friday and a 2-1 lead in the five-game Twenty20 international cricket series.

The 32-year-old allrounder took the catches to complete left-arm spinner Liam Dawson’s opening two dismissals and then ripped through the batting order himself to restrict Australia to 108, becoming just the second bowler to take a five-wicket haul for England in a T20 international.

It was Australia’s lowest total ever in a T20 international at home. England reached 93-3 in the ninth over, a seven-wicket victory, chasing a rain-revised target. Jordan Cox finished unbeaten on 33 from 14 deliveries.

Overton’s figures of 5-12 were second only to Sam Curran’s 5-10 against Afghanistan in 2022 for England in the shortest format of the international cricket.

He finished his spell with a double-wicket maiden, taking the wickets of Nikhil Chaudhary (19) and Ben Dwarshuis after being struck on the left hand by the ball at the start of the over.

“I’ve been pretty disappointed in the way I’ve bowled in the last couple of games, a bit short and a bit, bit erratic,” Overton said, referencing his two wickets in the first two games. “So tried really hard to work on just doing the basics really well.”

England skipper Harry Brook was full of praise: “I thought Jamie Overton was absolutely outstanding.”

England, coming off an eight-wicket win at the Gold Coast on Tuesday, won the toss and decided to field first. Dawson removed Mitch Marsh (11) and Sam Harper (26) as the hosts slipped to 55-2 after 5.1 overs at the Gabba, a venue where the Australians had never lost a T20 to England.

Then Overton took full advantage of conditions, taking out Jake Fraser-McGurk (22), Tim David (6), Joel Davies (3) and two more in his last over to have Australia reeling at 92-7 after 13 overs.

Dawson and Curran picked up the remaining wickets to dismiss the Australians in 16.5 overs.

England’s chase was interrupted by rain after 3.5 overs. At that stage England was 45-1, with Aneurin Donald on 31 and Brook relatively fresh at the crease. The 20-minute break helped the Australians.

Fast bowler Riley Meredith, who’d dismissed Phil Salt (5) in the third over, added the wickets of Brook (9) and Donald (32) within thee deliveries in the fifth over and suddenly England was 49-3.

But England rallied, and dominated the rest of the chase.

Australia beat England by three wickets in the series-opener at Melbourne but has struggled to contain the aggressive batting in the second and third games.

“Very disappointing tonight … no excuses,” Marsh said. “Luckily it’s a five-game series.”

The series will continue in Sydney on Sunday and conclude in Canberra on Wednesday.

England won the preceding series of three one-day internationals 2-1, including a 97-run victory in the decider at Hobart.

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