MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.N. special rapporteur on the Israel-occupied Palestinian territories arrived in Mexico on Saturday to a hero’s welcome after Costa Rica barred her from entering the country to accept an honorary degree, stranding her at the airport for nearly two days.

Francesca Albanese, an Italian lawyer appointed by the U.N. to independently investigate abuses against Palestinians, is one of Israel’s harshest critics and accuses the Israeli government of committing genocide in Gaza, a charge Israel rejects. Her push to hold Israel and its allies accountable has made her a target of the Trump administration, which has accused her of antisemitism and placed her under sanctions usually reserved for terrorists and drug traffickers.

At the arrivals gate in Mexico City, a few dozen activists greeted Albanese with flowers and hand-painted signs, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans, strumming guitars and banging drums. A large Palestinian flag was unfurled at her feet as she emerged from the sliding doors, looking tired but resolute.

She described her treatment in Costa Rica as “disgusting,” saying the government never so much as called her while she was stuck at the airport.

“I know that in this region the pressure from the neighbors is felt strongly, but there is humanity,” she said, suggesting the U.S. had leaned on Costa Rica to deny her entry. “They didn’t show me any of that. But the people did: the lawyers, civil society.”

To her supporters, the episode showed how far Washington’s reach extends in Latin America.

“What they did to her in Costa Rica is a sign of the decadence we live in, of the sadness of this era, which bows to imperial governments,” said Claudio Albertani, a history professor in Mexico City who was among those greeting her at the airport.

Immigration officers stopped Albanese when she flew in from Paris on Thursday, saying she was the subject of an international alert over alleged ties to terrorism and posed a national security risk. They didn’t say who issued the alert or offer evidence.

Albanese called for an investigation into whether the ban was linked to Washington’s sanctions against her, which bar her from entering the U.S. and from using U.S. banks. The Trump administration imposed the penalties last year over accusations that she was working with the International Criminal Court to pursue cases against Israeli and American citizens.

As officials moved to send her back to Paris, Costa Rica’s Constitutional Court stepped in, ordering a stay of her deportation while it reviewed a legal challenge filed on her behalf. Still unable to leave the airport, she accepted her honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica by video call.

Late Friday, the court cleared her to leave the airport for a hotel, sparing her deportation to Paris, though the entry ban remained in place. She flew on to Mexico, where she is scheduled to give a series of talks on Palestinian rights at the invitation of the Palestinian Embassy.

The rulings pitted the court against Costa Rica’s right-wing government, which is closely aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Rodrigo Chaves, a former president of Costa Rica who now serves in the Cabinet of his handpicked successor, President Laura Fernández, called the court’s intervention in Albanese’s case “yet another usurpation by an increasingly arbitrary judiciary.”

Albanese urged Costa Ricans to defend their judicial system.

“You have something extremely precious, an effective and independent judiciary,” she said in a video from the plane. “You have to protect them, the judiciary and the university. Both are under attack.”

The government’s decision to bar her drew condemnation at home and abroad. Three former Costa Rican presidents, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Óscar Arias, criticized it, and the country’s ombudsman’s office said holding her at the airport showed officials’ “ignorance” of her immunity from detention and arrest as a U.N. expert.

“This is difficult to reconcile with Costa Rica’s longstanding commitment to human rights,” said Volker Türk, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights. Amnesty International called the government’s actions “shameful.”

Israel’s U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, praised the move, suggesting on X that Albanese was facing consequences for using her U.N. mandate to spread “vile propaganda” about Israel.

In Mexico City, Albanese insisted she didn’t want her ordeal to overshadow the suffering in Gaza.

“I’m here to talk about Palestine,” she said. “If I become the news, I’ve failed.”

___

DeBre reported from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

By MARTÍN SILVA REY and ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press