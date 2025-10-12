Brewers and Dodgers meet in NLCS Game 1

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (97-65, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field in Game 1 of the NLCS.

Milwaukee is 52-29 at home and 97-65 overall. The Brewers have the top team batting average in the NL at .258.

Los Angeles has a 93-69 record overall and a 41-40 record in road games. The Dodgers have a 46-16 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Monday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers are ahead 6-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 103 RBIs while hitting .264 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 11 for 38 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .295 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 39 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs. Mookie Betts is 14 for 42 with seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored by three runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .247 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jackson Chourio: day-to-day (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press