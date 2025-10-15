Dodgers take 2-0 NLCS lead into Game 3 against Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (97-65, first in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 6:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD; Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -189, Brewers +157; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday in Game 3 of the NLCS. The Dodgers are up 2-0 in the series.

Los Angeles has a 52-29 record at home and a 93-69 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks third in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 97-65 record overall and a 45-36 record on the road. The Brewers have the best team ERA in the NL at 3.59.

Thursday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Brewers are ahead 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .295 batting average, and has 39 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 60 walks and 90 RBIs. Kike Hernandez is 14 for 37 with six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has a .288 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 28 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Jackson Chourio is 11 for 37 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .254 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .198 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (lat), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press