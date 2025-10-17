Skip to main content
Scherzer turns back the clock and Blue Jays beat Mariners 8-2 in Game 4 to even ALCS

By AP News
ALCS Mariners Blue Jays Baseball

ALCS Mariners Blue Jays Baseball

SEATTLE (AP) — Max Scherzer turned back the clock with a vintage pitching performance and Andrés Giménez homered and drove in four runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 8-2 on Thursday to even the American League Championship Series at two games apiece.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his fifth homer this postseason and the 41-year-old Scherzer allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings for the Blue Jays, who have outscored the Mariners 21-6 in Seattle after losing the first two games at home.

Game 5 in the best-of-seven series is Friday, with Kevin Gausman scheduled to start for Toronto against Game 1 winner Bryce Miller.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ANDREW DESTIN
AP Sports Writer

