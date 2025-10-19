George Springer in Toronto’s lineup for Game 6 of ALCS, two days after hit on knee by 95.6 mph pitch

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer was set to lead off as the designated hitter for Toronto in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series against Seattle on Sunday night with the Blue Jays attempting to rebound from a 3-2 deficit in the best-of-seven matchup.

Springer was hit on the right kneecap by a 95.6 mph pitch from Bryan Woo in the seventh inning of Toronto’s 6-2 loss in Game 5 at Seattle on Friday and left the game.

X-ray and a CT scan did not reveal a fracture. Manager John Schneider said Springer was able to test his knee by running at a workout on Saturday.

“I talked to him last night, texted him this morning and he was like ‘Stop asking, I’m good,’” Schneider said of his exchange with Springer.

The 36-year-old Springer, a four-time All-Star and the 2017 World Series MVP with Houston, is hitting .256 with three home runs and five doubles this postseason. His 22 career playoff homers are tied with Bernie Williams for fourth.

Springer’s 42 extra base hits in 76 postseason games are fifth most, 15 behind Derek Jeter’s record. Springer had at least one extra base hit in six consecutive postseason games, one shy of Devon White’s 1993 Blue Jays record.

Springer entered 14 for 49 in 11 regular season and postseason games against the Mariners this season, with six doubles, three homers and eight RBIs.

