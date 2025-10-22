Giants hiring Tennessee’s Vitello as manager, gambling on a college coach with no pro experience

The San Francisco Giants are hiring Tennessee Volunteers coach Tony Vitello as their new manager for his first pro coaching job.

It’s an unprecedented gamble on a coach with no pro experience by San Francisco executive Buster Posey. The 47-year-old Vitello is making the jump after spending his entire career at the college level.

Tennessee athletic director Danny White announced Wednesday that Vitello was leaving for the Giants, congratulating him in a statement on an “incredible opportunity.”

“We wish him the best as he embarks on this new chapter in his career and thank him for everything he has done to transform Tennessee baseball into a championship program,” White said.

Vitello guided the Volunteers to regular success in the Southeastern Conference since being hired in June 2017. That included leading the program to its first NCAA title last year to go with six regional appearances, five NCAA super regional berths and three College World Series trips.

Seeking a new voice and direction after the Giants missed the playoffs for a fourth straight year, Posey insisted he wouldn’t rule out anyone in his search for someone with what he called an “obsessive” work ethic and attention to detail.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer