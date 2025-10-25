Skip to main content
Blue Jays’ Addison Barger hits first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history

By AP News
APTOPIX World Series Dodgers Blue Jays Baseball

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger launched the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history during Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.

Batting for Davis Schneider against left-hander Anthony Banda, Barger drilled a 2-1 slider 413 feet to right-center — his third home run this postseason.

Barger’s drive was the first postseason grand slam in Toronto history, and the big blow in a nine-run sixth inning that gave the Blue Jays an 11-2 lead over the defending World Series champions.

Alejandro Kirk added a two-run homer later in the sixth for Toronto.

It marked the third-biggest inning in World Series history. The Philadelphia Athletics scored 10 runs in the seventh against the Chicago Cubs in Game 4 in 1929, and the Detroit Tigers matched that total in the third inning of Game 6 against the St. Louis Cardinals in 1968.

Toronto is in the World Series for the first time since winning the second of back-to-back titles in 1993.

Barger hit 21 home runs in the regular season, his second in the majors.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press

