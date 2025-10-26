Dodgers host the Blue Jays in World Series Game 3 tied 1-1

Toronto Blue Jays (94-68, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (5-5, 5.19 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -191, Blue Jays +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays take the field in Game 3 of the World Series with the series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has a 52-29 record at home and a 93-69 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .441 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

Toronto has a 94-68 record overall and a 40-41 record in road games. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 4.19 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Monday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 25 doubles, nine triples and 55 home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 8 for 37 with four doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .311 batting average, and has 44 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 94 RBIs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 14 for 38 with three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .216 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .277 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robinson Pina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Sandlin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

By The Associated Press