Dodgers and Blue Jays tied 2-2 going into World Series Game 5

Toronto Blue Jays (94-68, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Dodgers: Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -206, Blue Jays +171; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday in Game 5 of the World Series with the series tied 2-2.

Los Angeles has a 93-69 record overall and a 52-29 record in home games. The Dodgers have a 67-28 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Toronto has a 40-41 record in road games and a 94-68 record overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .265, the top team batting average in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .295 batting average, and has 39 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 60 walks and 90 RBIs. Shohei Ohtani is 11 for 38 with six home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 44 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 17 for 41 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .224 batting average, 2.97 ERA, even run differential

Blue Jays: 6-4, .281 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (undisclosed), George Springer: day-to-day (side), Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robinson Pina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Sandlin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press