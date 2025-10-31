Blue Jays’ Game 4 win over Dodgers draws 14.81 million US viewers, most-watched of this World Series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays’ 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night averaged 14.81 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and streaming, according to Nielsen.

That made it the most-watched game of this year’s Fall Classic and the second most-viewed Game 4 since 2018. Last year’s fourth game between the Dodgers and New York Yankees averaged 16.28 million.

According to Fox, the audience in the U.S. peaked at 16.7 million during the late innings (10-10:15 p.m. EDT).

While it was going to be tough for this year’s series to surpass last year’s numbers for the first Dodgers-Yankees World Series since 1981, it is outperforming other years.

The four-game average of 12.16 million is ahead of the record-low 9.11 million for the five-game series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023 and the 11.79 million six-game average for Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies in 2022.

Last year’s series was averaging 14.98 million U.S. viewers through four games, the highest since 2017.

The combined average viewership in the U.S. and Canada for Tuesday’s game was 21.5 million, the most-watched World Series game when combining the two countries since the deciding game of the 2019 series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

Through four games, the World Series is averaging 19.3 million combined viewers in the U.S. and Canada, a 23% jump and the most-watched since 2016 between Cleveland and the Chicago Cubs.

Blue Jays games in Canada are being aired on Sportsnet. The network is owned by Rogers Communications Inc., the parent company of the Blue Jays.

Game 3-5 ratings for Japan are expected to be released by Major League Baseball on Friday. The Japanese average for the first two games was 10.7 million.

