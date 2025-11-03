Skip to main content
Atlanta Braves hire Walt Weiss as their manager, succeeding Brian Snitker

By AP News
Braves Weiss Baseball

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves hired Walt Weiss on Monday as their manager, promoting from within for the successor to 2021 World Series winner Brian Snitker.

Weiss has been the Braves’ bench coach since 2018 and was on Snitker’s staff four years ago when they won the fourth championship in franchise history. Snitker also was an internal hire, coming from Triple-A in 2016, when he replaced Fredi González midseason and then got the full-time job the following year.

This is Weiss’ second major league managing job after four seasons with the Colorado Rockies (2013-16). Weiss finished his playing career as a shortstop with Atlanta from 1998-2000.

Snitker, who turned 70 last month, announced in early October that he would not be returning for an 11th year with the club. General manager Alex Anthopoulos said at the time that he did not have a list of candidates but wanted to move quickly to make a hire.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

