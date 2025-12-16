Free agent reliever Jason Foley agrees to $2M, one-year contract with Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free agent right-hander Jason Foley has agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, who expect the reliever to return midseason following surgery on his pitching shoulder that cost him most of the 2025 campaign.

The 30-year-old Foley, a former closer for Detroit, was designated for assignment last month by the Detroit Tigers.

He had shoulder surgery last May after leading the club with 28 saves in 2024. The procedure was performed by Dr. Keith Meister to repair his anterior capsule.

Foley was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after spring training, a season after trailing just four AL pitchers in saves.

Foley went on the injured list in April with a right shoulder strain and made only five appearances for Triple-A Toledo spanning 6 2/3 innings.

He was 3-6 with a 3.15 ERA in 69 outings in 2024, tying Will Vest for the team lead, and had at least 20 more saves than any other Tigers pitcher. Over three-plus major league seasons, he is 7-9 with a 3.16 ERA, 35 saves and 150 strikeouts in 210 games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb