ABC to air 3 regular-season MLB games, including Yankees vs. Red Sox

By AP News

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Three regular-season weekend baseball games will air on ABC this year.

The San Francisco Giants will host the Chicago Cubs on June 14 at 3 p.m. EDT. Two weeks later, the New York Yankees will face the Boston Red Sox at 1 p.m.

ABC will air another rivalry on Aug. 16 when the Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals at 3 p.m.

The games on ABC are part of ESPN’s three-year rights agreement with Major League Baseball that takes effect this season. ABC, like ESPN part of The Walt Disney Co., previously aired games during the wild card round, but those move to NBC and Peacock, along with the package of Sunday night games that ESPN had aired since its first MLB broadcasts in 1990.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

