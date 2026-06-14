Webb sharp again, Giants beat Cubs 5-1 to avoid series sweep

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Logan Webb and Caleb Kilian combined on a seven-hitter and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.

Matt Chapman homered and drove in two runs to help the Giants finish a 2-4 homestand. Jung Hoo Lee added two hits.

Webb (4-4) allowed seven hits in eight innings without a walk, matched his season high of seven strikeouts and pitched out of jams with runners in scoring position in three of the first five innings. Webb has pitched at least seven innings and allowed one run or fewer in each of his past three starts.

Kilian retired all three batters he faced in the ninth.

The Giants offense did just enough to avoid being swept by the Cubs in San Francisco for the first time since 2013.

Lee singled in the fifth, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt then scored on Drew Gilbert’s RBI double. Chapman followed with his seventh home run of the season.

San Francisco added a run in the seventh on Bryce Eldridge’s RBI single. The Giants rookie Eldridge has reached base in 20 consecutive games, the longest streak by a Giants player since Matt Duffy’s 20-game stretch in 2015.

Pete Crow-Armstrong had two hits for the Cubs, who scored an unearned run in the eighth.

Cubs reliever Colin Rea (5-5), who followed opener Ryan Rolison after just 11 pitches, allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Up next

Cubs LHP Shota Imanaga (4-6, 4.44 ERA) is expected to start Monday night against Colorado RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-8, 7.54)

Giants: RHP Adrian Houser (2-6, 5.54) faces Atlanta right-hander Grant Holmes (4-2, 4.05) on Tuesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press